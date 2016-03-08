Exclusive: Agent of Barcelona target holds Chelsea talks
20 July at 16:50Calciomercato exclusively understand that Miralem Pjanic's agent has held initial talks with Chelsea, with Juventus having identified N'Golo Kante as a possible replacement for the Bosnian.
Pjanic has drawn links with a host of clubs in Europe including Barcelona and Manchester City, with the bianconeri willing to hand him a new deal to extend his stay at the club.
Calciomercato can exclusively reveal that Pjanic's new agent Fali Ramadani held talks with Chelsea on Wednesday about a possible move and they can well be considered as initial contact for the Stamford Bridge side.
It is said that Pjanic is willing to stay at the club, with Juventus looking to offer him a new deal that will make him earn about 6 million euros a season plus bonuses. That deal will also tie Pjanic down to the club till the summer of 2023.
We can also reveal that Juventus have identified Kante as a replacement for Pjanic and they have already been linked with a move for the French World Cup winner.
