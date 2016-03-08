Exclusive: Agent of Bayern Munich target holds talks with Mirabelli
26 June at 13:35The agent of AC Milan star Ricardo Rodriguez arrived at the club's headquarters this morning to hold talks about the player's future, CalcioMercato can reveal.
Rodriguez arrived at the rossoneri from Wolfsburg last summer for a fee of in the region of 15 million euros plus two million euros bonuses. He impressed for the club in his first season, appearing 34 times in the Serie A, assisting once. His performances have helped him attract attention from a host of clubs.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Rodriguez's agent arrived at AC Milan's headquarters this morning to hold talks with the rossoneri and discuss the player's future.
The Swiss full-back has played for his national in both of the games in the FIFA World Cup and the duo of Monaco and Bayern Munich have already been linked with a move for him. Borussia Dortmund too have been interested in him.
L'agente di #RicardoRodriguez a casa #Milan per incontrare #Mirabelli e fare punto sul futuro pic.twitter.com/hcJbqMtnBZ— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 26, 2018
Rodriguez is currently valued at about 25 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
