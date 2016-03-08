Exclusive: Agent of Celta star confirms Milan and Napoli interest

18 July at 12:00
Stanislav Lobotka returns to the Italian press this summer. The Celta Vigo midfielder was linked with a move to Lazio last summer but nothing came of it. Now, Milan and Napoli have been linked as potential targets.

Speaking exclusively to CalcioMercato, Lobotka's agent, Branislav Jasurek, said the following:

"Stanislav Lobotka is a great midfielder, who showed to be very strong in Spain. Celta Vigo are a great club and the boy is happy to play in La Liga, even if the market runs its course. 

"In Italy he was followed by many teams, Napoli first, then Milan and Fiorentina, even if at the moment they are behind other teams, we are talking to various clubs, some negotiations are in a more advanced state than others. Serie A is highly regarded, we'll see how the market will evolve."

