Exclusive: Agent of Depay, De Roon meets Maldini at Casa Milan, the details

AC Milan are very active on the transfer market and Paolo Maldini is constantly at work with Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara to reinforce the squad at Marco Giampaolo's disposal. And a few minutes ago a very important meeting ended between the Rossoneri leadership and one of the most important player agencies in Europe: SEG.As learned by Calciomercato.com, in the afternoon, Kees Vos arrived at Casa Milan for a meeting which lasted just over an hour and in which different profiles of players were proposed to the Rossoneri.Milan have been linked to Memphis Depay for a long time and he is one of the players represented by SEG. The player was proposed to the Rossoneri but the evaluation is high and therefore Danjuma Groenveld was also offered. Marten De Roon was also discussed but the player was confirmed by Gasperini's Atalanta who want to build the midfield on him.