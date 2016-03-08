Exclusive: Agent of Laxalt reveals AC Milan future

Diego Laxalt's future is yet to be written. Arriving at Milan only last summer, the Uruguayan full-back could be on his way out as several clubs are interested in his signature. In an interview with Calciomercato.com, his agent, Ariel Krasouski, spoke about the situation.



Laxalt's first season at Milan was full of ups and downs: why do you think?



"I think it's normal, being a new player for Milan and all. Next year the fans will see the real Laxalt.



So the intention of Laxalt is to play for a starting spot with the Rossoneri?

"Yes, the player's intention is to stay at the club. As I said before, he recently arrived at Milan. He firmly believes that he can impose himself on the Rossoneri, but we have to understand what will be the choice of the club and the new coach. However, I want to emphasize that the player, at the moment, is doing well at Milan and wants to continue with the club. We will wait for the decisions of others, but we have not moved to find an alternative solution for Diego."



What can you say about Turin's interest?



"Nobody has contacted us. Milan have not called us and neither have Turin or any other club. My contacts have always been Leonardo and Maldini in the club. They know that we are on good terms and that if we have to do something, they have to warn us. I'm sorry for Leonardo. For now, there's absolutely nothing," he concluded.