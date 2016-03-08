Exclusive: Agent of Lazio star reveals why he signed new contract
01 October at 21:40Agent of Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has revealed why the player put pen to paper on a new deal at the biancocelesti.
The Serbian had been linked with a move away from Lazio this past summer, as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were interested in him. Earlier today though, Lazio confirmed that the midfielder has extended his contract at the club.
Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman was talking exclusively to Calciomercato and he revealed why the player took the decision of signing a new deal at the club.
He said: 'Lazio, Sergei and my agency are happy with the new contract. We wan to go forward with positive energy.
The club gave a demonstration of strength because it has armored almost all the players of last season, has a serious project and wants to play the Champions League. Everyone must concentrate and do their best in every game to make all Lazio fans happy."
Milinkovic-Savic has appeared in six Premier League games so far this season, scoring once and assisting once.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments