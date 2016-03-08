Exclusive: Agent of Milan defender confirms interest from England amid Man Utd rumours

Speaking exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, the agent of AC Milan defender Davide Calabria, Gianni Vitali, confirmed that there has been interest in Calabria from abroad, amid rumours that Manchester United are keen on signing him. Vitali also spoke on the player's national team aspirations and several other topics."His performance against Lazio? ​It is certainly due to his attitude and to the predisposition he has towards his daily work, Davide is a meticulous boy, very attentive to all the dynamics of his profession, and has undoubted natural qualities that are often not underlined."The national team? I'm sure that when the call is made, he will be called in. When you have a positive and proactive attitude towards the profession, the results come in. Davide is only 22 years old and has almost 80 appearances with Milan, which is an important club. He hopes for the call-up, he is a player who deserves it, and if and when he will call him for sure he will be ready. At the door there will be a European Under-21 championship that is fundamental for our movement, he is focused to do his best."Interest from top clubs and Manchester United? ​No real negotiations, no, but the intentions are there and they have been there. I've never sat down with anyone because of the simple fact that he's very happy where he is, he's young and he plays at high levels, it seems to me normal that he could be interesting for important teams: Manchester United has never called me, it has never gone beyond a few chats, it's difficult to find better than Milan."The clubs interested? I prefer not to name them, but I can say they were a couple of English clubs and a couple of Spaniards."Renewal? ​Let's see, the matter is simple: it will be the club that decides whether David deserves renewal, I think there are times to talk about this kind of situation, now is not the right one."

