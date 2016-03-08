Exclusive: Agent of Musso shares thoughts on Inter and Milan interest
21 March at 14:10
Juan Musso will most likely be a hot player on the transfer market this summer. The Argentine goalkeeper has been courted by Inter for quite some time, and now Milan have joined the race as well. Should Gigio Donnarumma leave the latter, we could be in for a market derby.
To find out more, our reporter Daniele Longo interviewed his agent Vicente Montes late last night.
Musso is having another great season, confirming the good things he had already shown last year. Can we consider him among the top three goalkeepers of the Serie A?
"Without a doubt. Game after game since his arrival in Serie A, he is proving to be a great goalkeeper. Udinese has closed several games with a clean sheet. Italy has always had very good goalkeepers, it's not easy to earn respect."
Inter have been following him for some time, can you confirm contacts with the Nerazzurri?
"Confirming something today would be irresponsible. However, we must recognize that several teams from various leagues are following him closely. It is obvious that, with his age, with two seasons in Europe behind him, with an Italian passport, demonstrating quality and professionalism, Musso is destined to become the goalkeeper of a great European team."
Would Inter be a welcome destination?
"Inter are a great team in Europe, they have always had fantastic goalkeepers. Handanovic is the best goalkeeper in Serie A. Juan loves Handanovic, they are similar profiles."
Have there been any Italian clubs with which you have talked about Musso in the recent past?
"When we decided to sign for Udinese we knew it was an ideal team for Juan to follow his progression. This depends on many circumstances and one of these is the excellent goalkeeping team of goalkeepers that Udinese has. We have never considered changing teams. But of course, I recognize that some Serie A sporting directors have asked us about Juan."
Is Milan also among these? Donnarumma could leave the club in the summer...
"Donnarumma is always the centre of attention in all the transfer market periods. Goalkeepers have acquired great value in the market given their great importance in the current game and if you analyze the ten best goalkeepers in the world, nobody will reach 30 years. It is obvious that Juan will be the goalkeeper of a great European in the near future. And Milan is absolutely a great team at European level."
Do you believe that the valuation that Udinese make of Musso is around €30m?
"The value on the market is something so relative. If Kepa cost Chelsea €80m, Courtois more or less the same amount and Donnarumma is €100m, how much is Juan Musso worth?"
To find out more, our reporter Daniele Longo interviewed his agent Vicente Montes late last night.
Musso is having another great season, confirming the good things he had already shown last year. Can we consider him among the top three goalkeepers of the Serie A?
"Without a doubt. Game after game since his arrival in Serie A, he is proving to be a great goalkeeper. Udinese has closed several games with a clean sheet. Italy has always had very good goalkeepers, it's not easy to earn respect."
Inter have been following him for some time, can you confirm contacts with the Nerazzurri?
"Confirming something today would be irresponsible. However, we must recognize that several teams from various leagues are following him closely. It is obvious that, with his age, with two seasons in Europe behind him, with an Italian passport, demonstrating quality and professionalism, Musso is destined to become the goalkeeper of a great European team."
Would Inter be a welcome destination?
"Inter are a great team in Europe, they have always had fantastic goalkeepers. Handanovic is the best goalkeeper in Serie A. Juan loves Handanovic, they are similar profiles."
Have there been any Italian clubs with which you have talked about Musso in the recent past?
"When we decided to sign for Udinese we knew it was an ideal team for Juan to follow his progression. This depends on many circumstances and one of these is the excellent goalkeeping team of goalkeepers that Udinese has. We have never considered changing teams. But of course, I recognize that some Serie A sporting directors have asked us about Juan."
Is Milan also among these? Donnarumma could leave the club in the summer...
"Donnarumma is always the centre of attention in all the transfer market periods. Goalkeepers have acquired great value in the market given their great importance in the current game and if you analyze the ten best goalkeepers in the world, nobody will reach 30 years. It is obvious that Juan will be the goalkeeper of a great European in the near future. And Milan is absolutely a great team at European level."
Do you believe that the valuation that Udinese make of Musso is around €30m?
"The value on the market is something so relative. If Kepa cost Chelsea €80m, Courtois more or less the same amount and Donnarumma is €100m, how much is Juan Musso worth?"
Go to comments