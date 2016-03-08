Exclusive: Agent of Newcastle and Lazio target confirms agreement with Aston Villa

13 June at 15:35
Aston Villa have made a considerable addition to their squad today as the club have completed an agreement to sign Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes for a reported fee of around €25m.

Wesley Moraes had been linked with a move to both Lazio and Newcastle United; with it thought that the Brazilian was close to a move to the Biancocelesti.

However, CalcioMercato.com can confirm that the Brazilian forward will be joining newly promoted Aston Villa, with the player's agent, Paulo Nehmy, confirming that "negotiations concluded yesterday" and that "further details are to come from Brugge".

This will come as a blow to Lazio, who wanted to sign the Brugge striker as an alternative to Ciro Immobile; a role that Felipe Caicedo has not been completely convincing in.

Villa's signing will mark a statement of intent as they return to the Premier League; with the side hoping they can stay up and do not face instant relegation back down to the Championship.
 

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)

