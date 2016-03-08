Exclusive: Agent of star amidst fresh exit rumours: “nothing, only Arsenal”
31 July at 17:15The latest rumours today suggested that Frosinone were the latest club, after Lazio, to register interest in Arsenal’s Spanish forward Lucas Perez. These reports came from DiMarzio, yet, we at CalcioMercato.com can exclusively reveal, after talking to the player’s agent, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle of Protio Sport, that there is nothing to these fresh reports.
When asked if there was validity to the Frosinone interest, Lovelle responded with “for now, there is nothing – no contact”.
When prompted if the track of Lazio was still dead, the response was that “for now, [there is] only Arsenal”, confirming prior indications that the player had a place in North London under new head coach Unai Emery.
If Frosinone are interested, Perez and his agency are in the dark about it; suggesting that yet again reports are being fabricated, as they often are at this stage of the transfer window.
