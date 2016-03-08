Exclusive: Agent of Suso and Calabria meets AC Milan- the details
20 June at 13:15Agent of AC Milan stars Davide Calabria and Suso has arrived at the headquarters of the club to hold talks about the player's futures.
Alessandro Lucci arrived at Casa Milan some minutes ago to unblock the situation of his clients, whose futures have been uncertain and in question for a while now. While Maldini and Boban were not at the club, Ricky Massara was and he was prepared for talks.
But the meeting wasn't to discuss a potential exit from Milan, but to discuss new deals with the rossoneri. Calabria's contract talks continued as his current deal expires in the summer of 2022.
Calabria's agent has asked for a wage of 2 million euros a season, as compared to the 1.1 million euros he currently earns in the current contract.
Suso's situation is slightly more complicated. His current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and he has a release clause of 38 million euros. Marco Giampaolo's arrival means Milan have to make capital gains by the 30th of June and that could push Suso away from Milan this summer.
Nothing is defined yet but Suso's future is still very much up in the air. Lucci was in Milan to define the future and know more about it.
