Exclusive: agent reveals AC Milan interest in Spanish starlet

Dinamo Zagreb star, Dani Olmo's agent, has told CalcioMercato that AC Milan are interested in signing the winger. “I can confirm that Milan and other clubs are following Dani,” said his agent, Juanma Lopez.



Milan are not the only Italian club interested in the winger. “There are several Italian clubs interested in him, as well as some in England and Spain.”



Lopez revealed that Barcelona are also trying to get him back while Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in signing him.



The Spaniard was at Barcelona's La Masia until 2015 and has represented Spain up to the U18 level. Olmo had joined Dinamo as part of the swap deal for Alen Halilovic.



“I want to be called up to the Spain Under-21 squad,” Olmo told an interview with Diario AS.



Some reports suggest that moved to Zagreb to try and gain Croatian citizenship. Olmo confirmed that it was an option and said, “My dream since I was a boy was to play for Spain, but the call has not come so why not, I would love to represent this nation (Croatia).



“The paperwork (for his Croatian passport) has been done, and that opens the door for the move, it would be an honour to play alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic,” added Olmo.



