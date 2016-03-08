Exclusive: Agent reveals future of top Juve and Barça target
29 October at 20:45The agent of Juventus target Krzysztof Piatek has revealed the future of the Genoa striker, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona as well.
Piatek has become one of the most wanted strikers in Europe for his performances at the Genoa-based side. He recently broke the record equalled the goalscoring record of scoring eight goals in the first six Serie A games. The 23-year-old has made nine appearances so far, scoring nine times.
The Pole's agent Donati Di Campli was exclusively talking to Calciomercato and amidst rumors linking him with a move to Juve and Barcelona, he dropped a hint about the striker's future.
Di Campli said: "Andrea (Favilli) has had a small ailment but will be available again this week. Genoa will not give up Piatek in January and my client will play with them. I'm sure he will talk a lot about him. "
Piatek joined Genoa in the summer of 2018 for a fee of 4 million euros from Polish side Cracovia.
