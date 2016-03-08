Exclusive: Agent reveals future of top Juve and Barça target

29 October at 20:45
The agent of Juventus target Krzysztof Piatek has revealed the future of the Genoa striker, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona as well.

Piatek has become one of the most wanted strikers in Europe for his performances at the Genoa-based side. He recently broke the record equalled the goalscoring record of scoring eight goals in the first six Serie A games. The 23-year-old has made nine appearances so far, scoring nine times.

The Pole's agent Donati Di Campli was exclusively talking to Calciomercato and amidst rumors linking him with a move to Juve and Barcelona, he dropped a hint about the striker's future.

Di Campli said: "Andrea (Favilli) has had a small ailment but will be available again this week. Genoa will not give up Piatek in January and my client will play with them. I'm sure he will talk a lot about him. " 

Piatek joined Genoa in the summer of 2018 for a fee of 4 million euros from Polish side Cracovia.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.