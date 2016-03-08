

Gattuso said he was surprised by the mentality with which the former Villarreal player joined the group with.

'I have to say that the boy was received fantastically well by the coach, by the company, and by his teammates. Clearly, when all these components are so strong and important, the rest comes with more ease'.



With some teammate, there was already a certain type of knowledge?

‘Yes, he’s a friend of Musacchio from their time at Villarreal. But he also knew Suso and several other teammates'



He believes that he may become a started in the near future?

'He works for that it’s his goal. But it is a choice that is up to the technical staff too.’



What are his main characteristics?

‘He’s an offensive winger, with great speed and technique. Above all, he is a guy that is not afraid of anything. Knows how to take care of his responsibilities on and off the field'.



For Milan, he’s been an important investment: is it true that there Sevilla and Real Madrid wanted him?

'I can confirm to you that there were several clubs who inquired about him, but Milan has followed him for some time and has done everything to buy him from Villarreal'.



Samu Castillejo may become the ace in the sleeve for Rino Gattuso. His debut against Roma has been promising, the Spanish works to earn a regular spot in the Milan side. The agent of the former Villarreal player talks all, between the phase of adaptation and the behind the scenes of the market, exclusive to calciomercato.com.'Samu is really very happy with how it’s going in his first spell at Milan. He was really impressed by what is the happening in the Rossoneri world.