Exclusive: Agent reveals why Torreira didn't join AC Milan
18 November at 17:30One of AC Milan's summer market regrets is certainly Lucas Torreira, as the Rossoneri tried for a long time to bring the Arsenal man to San Siro. In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, his agent Pablo Bentancur revealed why the midfielder remained in London.
Torreira has lost his starting position at Arsenal. In your opinion, why?
"I must say that the change of role has punished him. He's no longer at ease and we hope that things can change."
If it continues, could he leave London in the summer?
"We have no problem with Arsenal, only words of thanks. They allowed Lucas to compete in the Premier League, he has always shown great confidence. Clearly, there is interest for Torreira, especially from Spanish clubs.
"However, I have never sat down with any club to talk about a transfer. This is because of the great respect we have for the Gunners and their general manager Raul Sanllhei."
Atletico Madrid are one of the teams interested?
"I don't want to name the teams out of respect, but I can tell you that Atletico tried to sign Lucas from Sampdoria two years ago."
A few months ago, Torreira was close to Milan?
"There was interest, just like other clubs. However, we sat down with Arsenal's general manager and he immediately told us that Torreira wasn't for sale. I may also add that Milan never presented any concrete offer, perhaps they knew what Arsenal thought."
Would you exclude a return to Italy?
"Lucas always follows Italian football with great interest, I can't rule out anything. In Italy, he grew up as a player and as a man, The experiences at Pescara and Sampdoria are still in his heart."
