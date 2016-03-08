Exclusive: Agnelli calls Ronaldo, what is missing to close the deal – the details
06 July at 11:40Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid. This has been made clear. He has left no possible door open for staying at Real Madrid after and has made himself very clear to Florentino Perez that he will leave.
We can reveal that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo directly, with more than one phone call being held between the two.
Agnelli is said to be very understanding of Ronaldo’s desires to be at the centre of attention. Agnelli has convinced Ronaldo that he will be the star of Turin and possibly even the star of Italian football.
The Juventus president has also moved for Ronaldo through his agent, Jorge Mendes, working out the costs and sustainability of the €100-€120 million transfer; and the €30 million per year wage for the next four years.
Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, has said that Ronaldo must take all responsibility for publically announcing, himself, that he intends to leave the Spanish capital and the European champions behind.
For now, a deal must be formally agreed between the two clubs and then, only then, can the transfer proceed.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments