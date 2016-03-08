Agnelli has chosen Zidane for the post-Allegri era, Paratici thought about Guardiola

Practically every year, the second part of the season brings with it the possibility of a departure for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. In 2017 it was particularly close but never before has the end of Allegri's cycle been so imminent.



The defeat against Atletico Madrid marked a clear design split and a confirmation seems to be linked at least to the comeback in the second leg. And in the meantime, reflections on his potential successor have already started. Or perhaps they are already finished.



Andrea Agnelli seems to have already decided: he wants Zinedine Zidane. Two and a half years on the bench of Real Madrid, three Champions League trophies. This is enough, then there is everything else. Agnelli wants substance. Not by chance his favourite two years ago was Diego Simeone. With Zidane, Juve would have substance, winning mentality, juventinism, consolidated feeling with Ronaldo. He would have everything he wants.



A profile good for Agnelli is okay for everyone. Even if Fabio Paratici would have preferred, just like two years ago, a coach more appreciated for quality and performance. Pep Guardiola is one of the names but despite a privileged relationship with his brother Pere Guardiola, big economic obstacles represented the first stop to the realization of this crazy idea.



And behind Guardiola, in Paratici's preferences, there is space for Antonio Conte, who is Inter's first choice who could potentially be ready for a second chapter at Juventus. Zidane is the favourite because Agnelli wants him. But it will all depend on Allegri and if he manages to pull off a miracle and then decide to stay.