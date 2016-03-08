Exclusive: Agnelli wants to bring Man City star to Juventus
22 September at 23:00Agnelli has said that he “wants to give a young Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus” and already the club appear to be shortlisting a number of possible targets. Kylian Mbappe and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appear to be off the cards at the moment and, therefore, a new name has been mentioned, as can be revealed by CalcioMercato, Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.
Sané was snubbed by Joachim Low for Germany’s disappointing World Cup campaign and has, in recent months, had some minor friction with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola; Juve want to capitalise.
Juventus understand that a deal, right this moment, is not feasible, with the €110m spent on Cristiano Ronaldo and the little sales made in retaliation. Juventus may need to wait for a year or two, or possibly even three, until they could sign Sané, with City valuing the winger at an astonishing €150m+.
For now, Juventus wait but Sané is on the list for the future.
