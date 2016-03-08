Exclusive: Agreement reached between AC Milan and Genoa for Piatek: all the details
19 January at 09:00Krzystof Piatek and AC Milan are at the finish line. Final details and arrangement will be settled on Tuesday, the day decided with Genoa to conclude the operation calmly after the match between the two teams on Monday at the Luigi Ferraris. After that, it will be an adventure in Milan for the Polish striker who was at the centre of attention in the last hours of meetings.
President Preziosi intervened personally after a first phase of the meeting with the CEO of Genoa Zarbano, the sporting director Perinetti, Leonardo and Gazidis, as well as the agent of the player. With his intervention in the late afternoon, the deal was unlocked.
Despite the Rossoneri insisting on a highly paid loan with a right of redemption, Genoa raised a very high well. If there are no twists, Piatek will be sold on Tuesday on a permanent basis. This is the decision taken today by the two clubs and that Milan will have to confirm in the next face-to-face encounter.
The total cost of the operation will be 35 million euros plus bonuses. The final figure, however, may vary depending on the technical counterparts provided in the deal. And it is this that is missing to close the circle. In these days of stand-by Genoa will work to agree on terms with Alen Halilovic, while it will be more difficult to negotiate with Andre Bertolacci. Both names are at stake and according to this, the exact figure will be set.
On the part of the player, it is all completed for a couple of days, as we at Calciomercato.com anticipated a couple of days ago. He will sign a 5-year contract for just under 2 million euros per year plus bonuses related to his performances and team goals. Thus, Piatek will sign with Milan with enormous enthusiasm which he has already communicated to his agents and Milan directors who have been following him for weeks when they had realized that Higuain wants to leave.
The hectic day in Milan has not given the definitive handshake but it was only postponed. There is a strong verbal agreement and a rough agreement, waiting for the counterparts to sign. Piatek prepares to become the new centre-forward of Milan.
Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
