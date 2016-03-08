Exclusive: Ajax, Dortmund and Man Utd scouting Tonali at Brescia-Bologna
15 September at 13:30The summer market is now closed and the league season well underway. During this period, however, the transfer market never really stops. It is in this time that clubs send scouts and observers around the world to various matches to keep an eye on potential talents.
Today, Brescia host Bologna in Serie A, with a number of potential talents on display. However, none quite as fascinating as Brescia's Sandro Tonali, the young midfielder labelled by many to be the next Andrea Pirlo after he burst onto the scene last season as his club were promoted up to Italy's top flight.
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the match between Brescia and Bologna today; with all three clubs interested in signing the young Italian starlet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments