Exclusive: Alex Sandro Juventus' talks on hold: City join Man Utd and Psg

Juventus have yet to find an agreement to extend the contract of Alex Sandro, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Brazilian arrived at Juventus in summer 2015 but has never signed a contract extension with the Old Lady.



The former Porto man is on a € 3 million-a-year deal and Paratici is ready to offer him a new € 4 million-a-year contract. The player, however, has not given his green light to extend his stay in Turin.



The Old Lady wants to reach an agreement by the end of the season otherwise the player could leave in the summer. Alex Sandro is important but not vital for Juve and the Serie A giants could consider his sale, should he reject contract further contract extension offers.



Manchester City are monitoring the player after that Man United and PSG had been linked with welcoming the player's services in the past.



Translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

Fabrizio Romano