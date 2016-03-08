Exclusive: All the details of the AC Milan-Fiorentina meeting for Veretout

02 July at 17:15

AC Milan are currently meeting Fiorentina for Jordan Veretout in the centre of Milano. On the one side there is Paolo Maldini and Milan sporting director Frederic Massara and on the other Viola's sporting director Daniele Prade and Joe Barone. The Rossoneri remain interested in the French midfielder but only under certain conditions.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, at the moment Roma and Napoli seem to be ahead in the race for the player. Roma have offered Veretout a salary of 3 million euros net per season and are distant from Nicolo Barella, while Napoli is the favoured destination of the player.

Fiorentina also consider the possible arrivals of Lucas Biglia and Patrick Cutrone from Milan as separate operations. The Argentinian was proposed by Maldini and is appreciated by Fiorentina's coach Montella but is not a priority at the moment.

Thus, it is still an open situation. Roma have made the most advantageous contractual offer to the player but Milan remain in the running. The feeling is that more time will be necessary to reach a solution.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.