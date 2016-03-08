Exclusive: All the details of the AC Milan-Fiorentina meeting for Veretout

AC Milan are currently meeting Fiorentina for Jordan Veretout in the centre of Milano. On the one side there is Paolo Maldini and Milan sporting director Frederic Massara and on the other Viola's sporting director Daniele Prade and Joe Barone. The Rossoneri remain interested in the French midfielder but only under certain conditions.



As learned by Calciomercato.com, at the moment Roma and Napoli seem to be ahead in the race for the player. Roma have offered Veretout a salary of 3 million euros net per season and are distant from Nicolo Barella, while Napoli is the favoured destination of the player.



Fiorentina also consider the possible arrivals of Lucas Biglia and Patrick Cutrone from Milan as separate operations. The Argentinian was proposed by Maldini and is appreciated by Fiorentina's coach Montella but is not a priority at the moment.



Thus, it is still an open situation. Roma have made the most advantageous contractual offer to the player but Milan remain in the running. The feeling is that more time will be necessary to reach a solution.