Exclusive: All the reasons for Inter's decision to renew Ausilio's contract

Piero Ausilio remains at the centre of Inter Milan's project. After many rumours and possibilities which popped up during the autumn, the Nerazzurri sporting director signed, as learned exclusively by our staff, a new contract until June 2022, despite the many rumours linking him to a move away, including to AC Milan in 2016 after the arrival of the new ownership.



The Suning Group has decided to confirm their confidence in the director who has helped to bring the club back to the important levels of the past, in cohesion with CEO Giuseppe Marotta in addition to the work of Oriali who have reinforced the structures of the Nerazzurri over the past year.



It is no coincidence that Ausilio has been working for months on the strategies of the summer transfer market in synergy with Marotta and Conte. Attention must be kept on the market of free agents, which is one of Ausilio's speciality in the past years, with Stefan De Vrij being a prime example.



The renewal of the sporting director is now just a formality. The agreement has been total for months and we are at the finish line for the official announcement with a strong message from Zhang and the Suning Group: Inter does not touch Conte and his management, they intend to strengthen the team on the market and outside.