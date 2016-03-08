Exclusive: Allegri close to PSG move, the details

09 May at 09:20
These are the decisive hours for the future of benches of many top clubs across Europe, in Italy and beyond. One of the hottest situations is certainly the one regarding Juventus, which after eight consecutive Serie A titles, will look to finally break the Champions League taboo.

The era of Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the club seems to have come to an end. No break, no quarrel between the coach and the management but profound reflections on both sides are leading towards this epilogue, after so many years of success and victories in Italy and with two Champions League finals reached.

According to what has been learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, Paris Saint_germain, another club which is looking to break the Champions League curse, are observing the situation closely.

The Parisians, after the difficult end of the season under Thomas Tuchel, are looking for a coach with greater European experience and have decided to focus on Allegri.

For his part, Allegri takes this hypothesis seriously and would allow him to try a new experience at the highest levels abroad and earn more than his current salary of 7.5 million euros. faced with this scenario, the former AC Milan coach asked to be released a year before his contract expiration and Juve seems willing to satisfy him.

