Exclusive: Allegri wants new contract for Arsenal target
28 June at 09:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants the club to extend the contract of Juan Cuadrado this summer.
It is said that Allegri sees Juan Cuadrado as an indispensable part of the side and feels that he will be a neccessary piece of the jigsaw if he wants to carry on managing the club. The Colombian has attracted interest from other clubs already, but Allegri wants the club to hand the player a new deal.
Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are happy with handing Cuadrado a new deal and extend his stay at Turin beyond the current expiry year of 2020.
The Old Lady are looking to extent Cuadrado's stay till 2022, but CalcioMercato can understand that contacts with Cuadrado's agent Alessandro Lucci have already been initiated over the last two weeks.
Cuadrado's extension will be followed up by those of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, whose contract extensions are expected to be announced imminently.
Here is a gallery of players who can leave Juventus this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments