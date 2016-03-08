Exclusive: Amid Salah, Kane and Mbappe rumours, Hazard is closest to Madrid switch
13 March at 14:45Real Madrid are on the precipice of somewhat of a revolution both on and off the field. Last week, the club replaced Santiago Solari with Zinedine Zidane; Zidane having left the role and being replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who last just a few months before being replaced by Solari.
With Zidane back at the club, it looks likely that Los Blancos will have to finally source a proper replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo; who left Madrid to join Juventus in a €110m mega-move last summer.
A number of players have been linked with Madrid in the past few weeks and months; Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah being linked as potential targets for the side. However, as CalcioMercato.com exclusively understands, Real Madrid are much closer to completing a deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard than for the PSG, Tottenham and Liverpool forwards.
This is for two reasons. Firstly, Hazard is the only one of the three names who will not set the La Liga giants back around €200m. Secondly, Chelsea have already sourced a replacement for Hazard in the form of Christian Pulisic; the American winger playing for Dortmund, who signed for Chelsea in January but remained on loan with BvB until the upcoming summer.
