Exclusive: Ancelotti makes contact with Jorge Mendes as Napoli prepare for summer market
31 May at 21:30According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, there have been contacts in recent days between Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti and super agent Jorge Mendes.
This news comes as Napoli prepare for their summer transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad and challenge Juventus for the Scudetto next season. After finishing in 2nd for two consecutive seasons now, Napoli are a real powerhouse in Serie A and will want to make big signings accordingly.
According to what has been reported by Marca, one of Mendes' clients who Napoli are preparing an offer for is James Rodriguez. James is returning to Real Madrid after a two-year loan with Bayern Munich but is unlikely to be able to fit into the Madrid team, especially given Los Blancos' pursuit of Chelsea's Eden Hazard.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments