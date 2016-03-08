Exclusive: Ancelotti makes contact with Jorge Mendes as Napoli prepare for summer market

31 May at 21:30
According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, there have been contacts in recent days between Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti and super agent Jorge Mendes.

This news comes as Napoli prepare for their summer transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad and challenge Juventus for the Scudetto next season. After finishing in 2nd for two consecutive seasons now, Napoli are a real powerhouse in Serie A and will want to make big signings accordingly.

According to what has been reported by Marca, one of Mendes' clients who Napoli are preparing an offer for is James Rodriguez. James is returning to Real Madrid after a two-year loan with Bayern Munich but is unlikely to be able to fit into the Madrid team, especially given Los Blancos' pursuit of Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.