Exclusive: Arsenal offer Inter target to Turkish clubs

28 June at 15:45
Arsenal want to part ways with German midfielder Mesut Ozil. Ozil earns an eye-watering €350k a week in North London but the club want to cut this off their wage budget as they plan for a more economical future.

In January, Arsenal attempted to offer Ozil out to Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus but to no avail - no club willing to match either Arsenal's €30m valuation of the player or wish to pay his high salary demands.

Now, Arsenal are offering Ozil out to Turkish clubs, such as Fenerbahce, Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray - on the basis that the North London club would contribute a set amount towards the player's salary over the next 1-2 seasons.

This would be an economical way for Arsenal to help balance their books but the operation is difficult; allowing the club to reinvest funds in more important parts of their squad that need strengthening - Ozil having struggled to fully integrate into the Unai Emery reign in North London anyway.

