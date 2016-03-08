Exclusive: Arsenal prepare renewal for Torreira amid AC Milan links

In fact, the Gunners' manager Unai Emery decided to veto the sale, as he considers the Uruguayan a vital part of Arsenal's future. Therefore, as from the start, Milan's dream to sign the player remains very tough.

Soon, the leaders of Arsenal will sit down with the player's agent to discuss the renewal, which most likely will include an improved salary (Torreira currently earns €3m per year).

In other words, Milan will have to accelerate their efforts in order to even have a small chance of signing the former Sampdoria man.

The dream of signing Lucas Torreira will most likely remain a dream for AC Milan. No meetings are scheduled in the coming days, and Arsenal have made their stance very clear: the midfielder is not for sale.