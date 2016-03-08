Exclusive: Arsenal prepare renewal for Torreira amid AC Milan links

Torreira pugni al cielo Arsenal
28 June at 13:50
The dream of signing Lucas Torreira will most likely remain a dream for AC Milan. No meetings are scheduled in the coming days, and Arsenal have made their stance very clear: the midfielder is not for sale.
 
In fact, the Gunners' manager Unai Emery decided to veto the sale, as he considers the Uruguayan a vital part of Arsenal's future. Therefore, as from the start, Milan's dream to sign the player remains very tough.
 
Torreira's current contract with the London side expires in 2023, and according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, a new contract could soon be on the table.
 
Soon, the leaders of Arsenal will sit down with the player's agent to discuss the renewal, which most likely will include an improved salary (Torreira currently earns €3m per year).
 
In other words, Milan will have to accelerate their efforts in order to even have a small chance of signing the former Sampdoria man. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.