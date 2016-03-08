Exclusive: Arsenal star offered to Juventus, for free
25 September at 11:05Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has been offered to Juventus, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Welsh midfielder will see his contract expire in 2019 and for now there is no agreement between the Gunners and the player regarding a new deal for the 27-year-old who was also linked with joining AC Milan and Lazio last summer.
Ramsey has two assists in six appearances with Arsenal so far this season and Juventus are considering his signing as a free agent at the end of the season.
It is believed, however, that the Old Lady won’t make a January offer to sign the Welshman with the Old Lady that could be interested in acquiring the 27-year-old as a free agent provided that the salary of Ramsey and the commission for his entourage are not too high.
Juventus signed Liverpool’s Emre Can on a free transfer last summer but the Old Lady had to pay € 16 million to the agents of the German midfielder who is on a € 6 million-a-year deal at the Allianz Stadium.
