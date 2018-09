Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has been offered to Juventus, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Welsh midfielder will see his contract expire in 2019 and for now there is no agreement between the Gunners and the player regarding a new deal for the 27-year-old who was also linked with joining AC Milan and Lazio last summer.Ramsey has two assists in six appearances with Arsenal so far this season and Juventus are considering his signing as a free agent at the end of the season.It is believed, however, that the Old Lady won’t make a January offer to sign the Welshman with the Old Lady thatJuventus signedof the German midfielder who is on a € 6 million-a-year deal at the Allianz Stadium.