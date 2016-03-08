Exclusive: As Inter edge closer to Dzeko, Roma identify three replacements

Serie A giants Roma have decided upon three choices as replacements for Edin Dzeko, Calciomercato exclusively understand.



Our Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani understands that Dzeko is getting closer and closer to Inter and further away from Roma with every passing day. And the giallorossi feel that Patrik Schick alone can't replace the Bosnian.



For that, they have identified three choices to replace the outgoing Dzeko- someone who can help Schick develop.



On top of the list lies Andre Silva- the AC Milan man who is very much set to leave the rossoneri in the summer after a barren loan spell at Sevilla in the La Liga. Paulo Fonseca knows Silva well.



Second on the list is Fernando Llorente. The Tottenham star is 34 but his contract runs out in the summer and he will be a free agent. His arrival could mean a lot to Schick, who will learn a lot from the Spaniard.



The third and the most complicated choice is Andrea Belotti. Because of Roma's budget and Torino's valuation, the Italian might well remain to be a dream itself. Atleast 50 million euros will be needed to convince Torino into selling the Il Toro skipper.







