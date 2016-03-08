Exclusive: Atalanta ready to close Laxalt deal with Milan after positive meeting, the latest

22 August at 12:15
Atalanta is preparing to finalize another transfer to reinforce the squad available to Gasperini. This is Diego Laxalt, AC Milan's Uruguayan left-back who, with his departure, could unlock the Rossoneri's transfer market.

This morning in Zingonia an important meeting was held with the player's agent, Ariel Krasouski. A summit which began at around 10:30 CEST and lasted about an hour and served to define the position of the player with the Bergamo-based club.

Positive feelings but now the entourage of Laxalt will have to find the definitive agreement also with Milan and he is expected in the next hours in the Rossoneri's headquarters for talks.

Already yesterday evening the two clubs had found an agreement in principle on the transaction formula. Final details are still missing but Atalanta offered a loan with a right of redemption at 11/12 million which can become an obligation based on the achievement of certain objectives. The definitive agreement could arrive as early as today.
Daniele Longo

