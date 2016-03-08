Exclusive: Atletico Madrid keen on Milan star midfielder
28 July at 16:15Elliott's new Milan project has a very clear philosophy: to bring the club back to the highest levels, paying attention to the accounts, respecting the Financial Fair Play regulations. Leonardo will pay particular attention to the mountain engagements and the development of young players and among these there Franck Kessie.
At just 21 years of age, Kessie has become an essential element for Gattuso. The performance of the Ivorian midfielder has not gone unnoticed, so much so that he has caught the idea of a top Spanish club.
Interest from Madrid - According to what has been learned from calciomercato.com, the athletic director of Atletico Madrid, Andrea Berta, is following Milan's Kessie. Atletico would love to acquire the midfielder but Milan will hardly deprive themselves of such an integral part of the Rossoneri squad. Simeone has set his sights on the former Atalanta man, a threat to be followed in the coming weeks.
