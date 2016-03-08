Exclusive: Ausilio was in London for Tottenham-Ajax, the players observed by Inter

Another round, another European mission. Piero Ausilio flew to London to follow the semifinal of the Champions League between Tottenham and Ajax. The Inter Milan sporting director is very active and travelled to England to observe several names in particular.



Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico was one of the players on the list. His characteristics are very welcome by the Nerazzurri and the Argentine could become a concrete target but the price goes up with each positive performace.



In addition to Tagliafico, the other player monitored by Inter is Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, who was a target for the Milanese side before renewing his contract with the Spurs last autumn.



Instead, they didn't need to test the thickness of Donny van de Beek, whose price is really becoming out of business for the Italian clubs, with the price exceeding the 50 million euro wall.



Meanwhile, there have been rumours about a possible move for Hakin Ziyech but up until now, there have been no offers or informal dialogues, as the Moroccan is a complicated possibility that is not on top of Ausilio's list.



Fabrizio Romano