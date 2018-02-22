Exclusive: Bacca likely to return to AC Milan
11 May at 14:00CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Carlos Bacca can return to AC Milan next summer after his loan stint at Villarreal ends.
The 31-year-old Bacca joined Villarreal on loan from Milan this past summer on a one-year loan deal and has impressed since he has joined the La Liga club. The Colombian has appeared 34 times in the La Liga this season, finding the back of the net 15 times and assisting five times.
CalcioMercato understand that Milan can have Bacca back next summer since Villarreal feel that the 15 million fee is too much for them to pay.
While Villarreal have been Bacca is a quality player, but feel that with him turning 32 soon, they should not pay that 15 million fee considering his age.
The contract that Bacca currently has mentions that Villarreal will have to pay that fee if they want to sign the striker on a permanent basis and Bacca will return to San Siro, if the La Liga side doesn't pay the fee.
Once he comes back, Milan can look to swap him with Roma star Edin Dzeko or will try to bring Gerard Moreno back to the rossoneri from Villarreal and hand Bacca back to him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
