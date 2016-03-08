Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's move to AC Milan could be done by the end of this week, Calciomercato understand.Bakayoko has failed to impress at Chelsea ever since he arrived from Monaco in the Ligue last summer for a fee of 40 million pounds. While he did make 43 appearances in all competitions, Bakayoko could not win the hearts of too many Blues fans.Calciomercato understand that Bakayoko's move to AC Milan will be finalized by the end of this week and he could be a Milan player by early next week and Rino Gattuso could have the midfielder available for selection for the next game.While the rossoneri have already agreed personal terms with Bakayoko, a sum is yet to be agreed with Chelsea but that is close. Bakayoko has informed Chelsea that he wants to leave and the Stamford Bridge based side will demand a fee of 5 million euros on an initial loan deal.Chelsea want Milan to pay 30 million euros when the permanent move is made following the loan spell. After the arrival of Mateo Kovacic, Bakayoko will not get regular football at the London based side.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)