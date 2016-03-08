Exclusive: Bakayoko wants permanent AC Milan move, club to negotiate bargain
10 February at 15:25Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is very keen on sealing a permanent move to the rossoneri, leaving Chelsea in the summer.
Bakayoko has indeed endured tough times at the rossoneri, but he has managed to come out with flying colors out of them. He has now become a very important part of the Milan midfield.
We exclusively understand that Bakayoko is very clear about where his future now lies. He wants a move to Milan in the summer- a place where he feels wanted and trusted.
And Chelsea have a clause in the loan deal where Milan will have to buy the Frenchman for a fee of 35 million euros. And Chelsea too will be willing to do a deal for that.
In April though, Leonardo will hold a meeting with Chelsea to discuss about a permanent move for Bakayoko and the club will demand for a discount of about 5 million euros.
