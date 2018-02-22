Exclusive: Balotelli spotted in Florence as striker plans Italy return
10 May at 18:50Calciomercato.com can reveal Mario Balotelli has been spotted during a meeting in Florence as the striker is looking to leave Nice and return to Italy.
After struggling in Liverpool and AC Milan, he moved to France. Balotelli has impressed for Nice and will be a free agent in the summer. He is a target for Roma and Fiorentina.
A picture of Balotetlli captured during the meeting where is accompanied by his agent Mino Raiola is doing rounds on Whatsapp in Italy. Caliomercato.com can reveal the meeting did not take place today, instead, it took place last week at hotel Villa Cora, a short distance from Piazzale Michelangelo.
The hotel is used for meetings by managers at this time of the year. Balotelli and his agent, Raiola will decide the ex Manchester City striker’s future. One thing is for sure, Balotelli is closer and closer to returning to Italy in the summer.
