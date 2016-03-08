Exclusive: Manchester clubs warned as Barcelona prepare bid for Inter star
31 May at 09:50CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Spanish giants FC Barcelona are prepared to make a summer offer for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar.
The 22-year-old Skriniar joined Inter last season from Sampdoria and has become one of the best defenders in the Serie A. This season, he appeared 38 times in the league for the nerazzurri, also scoring four goals too.
Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told CalcioMercato that Barcelona are very much interested in signing Skriniar and are prepared to make a summer offer for the Slovakian.
It is believed that Barcelona scouts have watched Skriniar on more than one occasion now and although Skriniar wants to play the Champions League with Inter next season, he is likely to consider a move to the Nou Camp, if an offer arrives.
Barcelona are really impressed by the player and club director Robert Fernandez is trying his best to sanction a bid for the defender.
Aware of Skriniar's possible exit, Inter are set to offer a new deal to Miranda and Piero Ausilio recently flew to London to meet with the Brazilian and held talks about a new contract.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
