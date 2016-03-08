Exclusive: Barcelona target agrees to join Juventus this summer
25 June at 12:00Barcelona have suffered a massive blow in their ongoing pursuit of signing Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window because the center back is now on the verge of joining Juventus.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Matthijs de Ligt has already accepted terms to join the Serie A league winners. Juventus CEO Bepper Marotta, the Old Lady’s director of football Fabio Paratici, along with the club manager Max Allegri all want to sign the Ajax defender.
The Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt is considered as a perfect player for Juventus for the future as the Turin club looks to add more steel to their defence for the next season. Matthijs de Ligt is managed by super agent Mino Raiola.
If Juventus can manage to agree a fee with the Dutch club for Matthijs de Ligt, then Matthijs de Ligt will not look at the offer from Barcelona or any other clubs. He will be willing to fly to Turin to complete a move.
