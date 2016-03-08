Exclusive: Barella-Inter, the situation and the truth about AC Milan's interest

Nicolo Barella and Inter Milan seems to be a marriage destined to happen. Both parties are pushing for the completion of the deal and there is an iron pact between the player and the Nerazzurri that the midfielder only wants an Inter move. A choice made with total conviction. A 5-year contract is ready for the player at the San Siro.



After learning that Antonio Conte will become the new coach of the club, Barella gave his confirmation which he also reiterated in the last couple of hours from them training camp of Italy's U21 national team to his agent and to the Inter management.



But something is still missing to define everything. The president Giulini wants to sell the player for as much as possible and is not in a hurry, knowing that there is interest also from other clubs like AC Milan which, however, today has not materialized into real offers.



Precisely because even the Rossoneri know of Barella's will to go to Inter. Cagliari wants to cash in as much as possible but the Nerazzurri can only offer a maximum of 30-35 million euros with some bonuses or technical counterparts.



More contacts are expected during the week and Inter counting on finishing everything within 10 days. Barella's pact with Inter can make a difference and even the Sardinian club has understood that, perhaps, the time has come to reach a point of understanding.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov