Exclusive: Barella keeps his word with Inter amid AC Milan links

Nicolò Barella has chosen Inter and he is determined to join the Serie A giants in the summer despite the interest of AC Milan, our transfer expert Fabririo Romano claims. The Italian midfielder is a long-time target of the Nerazzurri, AC Milan tried to sign him last summer but Leonardo failed to reach an agreement with Cagliari.



Now, Inter are in pole position to secure the player's services and Barella has already told the Nerazzurri that he wants to keep his word and that he is determined to join the Serie A giants. Barella has no doubts: he wants to join Inter.



TALKS ONGOING - Meantime Inter are trying to reach an agreement with Cagliari. The Rossoblu want € 50 million for the Italian midfielder and Inter are trying to lower the player's price-tag through the inclusion of some players in a potential swap deal. The likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Eder could be useful to lower the amount of cash that Inter will need to spend for the Italian midfielder, meantime Barella has confirmed his will through his agent Alessandro Beltrami who has recently spoken with Marotta to confirm that his client wants Inter move.

