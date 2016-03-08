Exclusive: Barella-Nandez deal, Inter meet Cagliari, Boca directors arrive in Milan

22 January at 16:10
Inter are finalizing the signing of Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella. The Italian midfielder has a price-tag of € 50 million but Inter want to lower his price adding some players in the deal. Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed the details of the last meeting between Inter and Cagliari last week and today, Marotta and Ausilio have met Giulini to discuss the future steps of the negotiations.

The deal is close, Inter believe that the competition of Napoli and Chelsea has finally been beaten but today another meeting is being scheduled.

Representatives of Boca Juniors, in fact, have just landed in Milan to discuss the sale of Nahitan Nandez, a 23-year-old midfielder who has a € 20 million price-tag.

Nandez is a possible replacement for Nicolò Barella and Cagliari could finalize his signing together with Inter who are also discussing the details of the deal with Boca.

Tomorrow Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini will also meet the directors of Boca Juniors.
 

