Exclusive: Bayern Munich, Man City target to be handed new Roma deal
11 October at 22:00Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Roma are set to hand a new contract to Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester City target Cengiz Under.
The Turkish sensation has become one of the most wanted young players across Europe and he joined Roma from Basaksehir in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 13.4 million euros. Since then, he has captured the attention of many.
Our Roma expert Francesco Balzani exclusively understands that the giallorossi are set to hand Under a new contract before January, with Bayern Munich preparing a big offer for him and Manchester City and Arsenal monitoring his progress.
Under is currently the lowest earning player in the Roma side and he earns only a million euros a season including bonuses. The current deal runs out in 2022, but the date isn't the worry. The wage is.
Not just Under, Roma are also preparing new contracts for Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy, with the Italian set to be handed a contract till 2023 and an increase in his wage to 2.5 million euros a season.
Dzeko is really loving life in Roma and so is his family and the giallorossi want to extend his deal till 2021. While his wage will lower down from the current one of 4.5 million euros to 4 million euros, Roma could well make him the club's captain soon.
By Francesco Balzani Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
