Exclusive: Benfica reach agreement with Perin's agent, the details of the contract

Mattia Perin is getting closer to Benfica. As learned by Calciomercato.com, In today's meeting between the Juventus' goalkeeper's agent, Alessandro Lucci, and the Portuguese club, an agreement was found on the contract and the duration of the contract: 3 million euros per season to the former Genoa man, who will sign a five-year contract with the club.



Benfica will pay 15/16 million euros for the goalkeeper, with the inclusion of Joao Ferreira, a young right-back, born in 2001, who shone in the last edition of the Youth League. Thus ends the history of Perin at Juventus, which lasted only one season: 9 appearances, a shoulder injury and a lot of benches. Buffon's return put him in an unavoidable position and he is now on his way out of the Allianz Stadium.



Perin leaves Serie A after reaching a tally of 186 appearances in the Italian top-flight throughout the years. The 26-year-old won the Italian title and the Italian Supercup last season with the Bianconeri.