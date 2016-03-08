Exclusive: Benfica starlet Florentino not joining Man City, says agent

Bruno Carvalho, owner of the “Team of Future” and agent of many Portuguese talents including Trincao, Florentino and Nuno Santos has released an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com.



How would you describe Trincao?

“One of the best youths in the world. He is a very ambitious guy and he is always pushing to the limit in training. Tricano can dribble and score many goals. He proved it with the Portuguese youth teams. Let's see what the future has in store for him".



Napoli and Juve have been linked, with Fonseca at Roma are the Giallorossi potential candidates?

"Many top European clubs want him. I don't know what will happen this summer, it could be fascinating to see him at Roma where many youths developed in the past. If Fonseca will be manager, they will play offensive football".





What about Man City's links for Florentino?

“He will be among the top 6 players in the world. Yet again, many clubs are interested but there is a common project with Benfica. Florentino is not going to leave because he wants to play with the first team of Benfica. We could think about a transfer only after".



How you rate Ronaldo's first season in Italy?

“He is always the best in the world. It's always positive to have a player like him, a player who represent our Portuguese football. He is vital for Serie A, it's positive for your league".