Exclusive: Bennacer, AC Milan and the pro-Arsenal clause; how the summer went down

In England, there has been talk of an alleged pro-Arsenal clause for the resale of the Algerian international. However, in reality, Bennacer is no longer tied to the London side, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states this morning

When AC Milan closed the negotiations with Empoli in the summer, blocking Bennacer already before the African Cup of Nations, Arsenal had the option to match the Rossoneri's offer and thus snatch the midfielder.

This clause was included when he left Arsenal for Empoli, but it was never triggered. In fact, the Gunners didn't even show interest to work something out with Milan. Since then, Bennacer has performed on a very high level and the Rossoneri can thank the English side.

​Ismael Bennacer is experiencing an excellent second half of the season with Milan. After the disappointing start under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo, the midfielder has found new life under Stefano Pioli, just like the entire team.