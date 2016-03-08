Exclusive: Betis to redeem PSG starlet; auction to begin between Madrid, Milan and Spurs
13 March at 18:15Real Betis secured the loan of PSG starlet Giovanni Lo Celso and his stand-out performances amid a rather dismal team performance on the whole has led the club to exercise, as CalcioMercato.com exclusively understands, their option to buy the player at a cost of €25m; with PSG securing a 20% sell-on clause on the next sale of Lo Celso.
This will benefit the Parisien side as Real Betis are likely to start a bidding war for the player; who is in high-demand. Real Madrid are said to be interested, with returning head coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly keen on signing Lo Celso. However, Madrid and Zidane will face competition from AC Milan and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur; both of whom are reportedly willing to pay up to the €50m value that is expected to be fetched for the Betis man.
Lo Celso has 12 goals and 4 assists in 36 games for Betis this season and therefore it is no wonder a number of top clubs are after his signature.
