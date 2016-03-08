Exclusive: Between Barca and AC Milan, the truth about Bernardeschi's near depature

Pjaca, Emre Can but not only. During the just-ended winter transfer market, Juventus were really close to selling Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian was on the market also because of the fewer space received by Maurizio Sarri as well as unsatisfactory performances.



According to Calciomercato.com's information, Juventus had given the green light to the transfer of the attacker to Barcelona but eventually, the exchange deal that should have involved Ivan Rakitic going the other way did not go through, as both parties had different evaluations of the players.



But Bernardeschi was also targetted by AC Milan. The Rossoneri made a new attempt to sign the former Fiorentina man after selling Suso or Sevilla either in a swap deal for Lucas Paqueta or individually.



The Rossoneri wanted Bernardeschi at all costs but the operation with Juve did not take off. It was a matter of formula and the player's high salary, so Milan made other choices. But the 25-year-old was really a step away from his departure from Turin in the last weeks of the market but now it is his time to regain Sarri's trust.

Fabrizio Romano