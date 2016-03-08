Exclusive: Between hanging his gloves and a sensational Parma return, Buffon's situation

Today Gianluigi Buffon left PSG after just a year at the club The next days will be days of reflection for the legendary goalkeeper. He misses Italy and lacks the affections and it is also for this reason that so far he has rejected the advances of Chinese and American clubs. Buffon prefers Italy and feels the need to be close to his family, to be able to enjoy them more.



Now it remains to be understood whether he will do so either as a player or as a retired player because both hypotheses are being considered, even if the latter is currently more likely than the first. The possibility of Buffon leaving football is high, though some romantic suggestions may change his mind.



Parma is at the window, the place where it all started. The square that launched him in the football Olympus and would welcome him back as a hero. There will be no financial problems, Buffon knows that the club cannot offer him the figures he had in Paris.



For now, it remains to be seen. As mentioned, the possibility of a definitive farewell of football is likely but the next days will give a clearer picture, as Buffon is considering his options for the future.

Pasquale Guarro. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov